Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

