CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

