Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

