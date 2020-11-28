Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.