Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Twilio by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 173,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $52,114,062. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $319.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.70.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.