Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $247.63 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.00.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.17.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

