Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $56.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

