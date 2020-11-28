Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

UEIC stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $739.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

