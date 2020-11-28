Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 245 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $235.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

