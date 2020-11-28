Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

