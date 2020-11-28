Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 618.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.73.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,333 shares of company stock valued at $194,253,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $394.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $399.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

