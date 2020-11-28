Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 286.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 117,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 961.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

