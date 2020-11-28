Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,854 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 960,059 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,020,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

