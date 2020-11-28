Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Medtronic by 393.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

