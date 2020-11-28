Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

EMR opened at $78.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

