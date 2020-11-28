Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

