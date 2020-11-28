Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

