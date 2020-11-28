Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $197.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

