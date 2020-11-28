Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

