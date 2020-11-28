Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

