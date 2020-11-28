Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,307,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

