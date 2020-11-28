Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 3,630 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.63.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $131,861.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $21,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 747,066 shares of company stock worth $76,337,703. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

