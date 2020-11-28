Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 38,501 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17,500.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

