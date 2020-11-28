Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after buying an additional 176,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,719,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after buying an additional 140,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $50.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -186.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

