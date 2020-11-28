Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 32.4% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

