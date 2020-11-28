Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $1,894,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $306.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

