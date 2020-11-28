Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $168.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

