Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 32,821 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

