Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,123.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $65.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

