Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,755 shares of company stock worth $36,611,004. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $98.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

