Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 181.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

