Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A) (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A) (OTCMKTS:CWEN/A) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.318 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A)’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A) stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN-A) Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

