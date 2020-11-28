Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 0.8% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 7,155,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,713. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.