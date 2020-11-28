CoinPoker Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1,501.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

