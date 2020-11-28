CoinUs Price Up 62% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 62% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $443,773.68 and $97.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001801 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002765 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

