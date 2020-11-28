Color Platform One Day Trading Volume Hits $200.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Color Platform has a market cap of $678,437.85 and $200.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,637.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.01585519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00103594 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00354352 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

