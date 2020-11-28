Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 76,125 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.