Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,640.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.75. 6,243,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,815,068. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

