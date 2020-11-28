Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.40. 612,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,703. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500,003 shares of company stock valued at $80,423,130. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

