Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)’s (CPG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down from GBX 1,585 ($20.71)) on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,287.12 ($16.82).

CPG stock opened at GBX 1,417.92 ($18.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. Compass Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,995.50 ($26.07). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,230.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,191.44.

In related news, insider Alison Yapp purchased 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

