Compound Price Down 13.8% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $108.21 or 0.00613550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $452.41 million and $101.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,180,794 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

