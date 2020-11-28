Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPSI. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $419.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP James B. Britain sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $59,639.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $57,200.00. Insiders have sold 59,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,312 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.