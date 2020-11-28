Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of Computer Services stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Services has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 19.33%.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

