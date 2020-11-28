Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $201.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.90.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $204.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

