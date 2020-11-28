Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,903 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 518,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of CMT opened at $11.46 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,452.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,602.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Duvall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,279.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,624 shares of company stock valued at $179,845 over the last 90 days.

Core Molding Technologies Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

