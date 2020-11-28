Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$4.34 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $904.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

