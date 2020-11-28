Counos Coin (CCA) Market Cap Tops $46.63 Million

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00017805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $46.63 million and approximately $12,655.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Counos Coin

CCA is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io.

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.