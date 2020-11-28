Cowen Inc. (COWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cowen to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $656.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. Cowen has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

