Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €20.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.90 ($23.41).

FRA DTE opened at €15.16 ($17.83) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.59.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

