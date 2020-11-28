Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.33.

ANSS opened at $330.41 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

